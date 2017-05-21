35 illegal workers arrested on one pi...

35 illegal workers arrested on one pickup truck

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A group of 35 Cambodians being smuggled to jobs in Thailand were arrested after police stopped a pickup truck in Muang district on Friday morning. The back of the pickup had been covered with black shade cloth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC