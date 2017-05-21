21 indicted in Thailand-to-US sex-trafficking ring

Hundreds of women were brought from Thailand to the U.S. and forced to be "modern day sex slaves," according to an indictment that charges 21 people in what authorities called a sophisticated sex-trafficking ring that used an elaborate money laundering scheme to conceal millions of dollars in earnings. The indictment, unsealed Thursday, builds upon a case announced in October in which 17 people were indicted for their roles in the operation, which lured Thai women to the U.S. with promises of a better life, then forced them to work as prostitutes until they could pay off often insurmountable bondage debts.

