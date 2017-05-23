2 army rangers killed in troubled sou...

2 army rangers killed in troubled southern Thailand

20 hrs ago

" Police say attackers in Thailand's restive south have fatally shot two army rangers at close range. The attack happened Tuesday in Yala, one of three southern provinces where Muslim separatists have been fighting a long-running insurgency in the predominantly Buddhist nation.

Chicago, IL

