Young offenders try to scrub black mark

Young people hope to wipe away the black marks of crime and indiscretions after treatment at the Career Development for Youth training project organised by Ban Karuna Juvenile Vocational Training Centre for Boys in Samut Prakan province. The 20-year-old, recently released from a juvenile detention centre where he served time for committing physical assault, acknowledges his past is a black mark against his name but hopes companies will be able to look past that.

