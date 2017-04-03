Yellow, Pink line contracts ready to ...

Yellow, Pink line contracts ready to sign

Transport officials look set to wrap up the contract signing for two new electric rail routes -- the Lat Phrao-Samrong Yellow Line and Khae Rai-Min Buri Pink Line -- with BSR Joint Venture this month. This will kick start construction which should last just over three years and give Bangkok two more rail routes, linking suburban areas with the city centre, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said.

