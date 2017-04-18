Xaysana denies charges, will fight case in court
Accused Lao drug lord Xaysana Keopimpha has denied involvement in the smuggling of 1.2 million methamphetamine pills into Thailand with intent to sell and will fight the charges filed against him in court. Mr Xaysana, 42, was taken from the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts, where he is being detained, and arraigned in the Criminal Court on Tuesday morning by public prosecutors.
