Workers urge bankrupt factory to pay up

Read more: Bangkok Post

When British-Thai Synthetic Textile suddenly ceased operations, executives promised compensation to workers but not one baht before Oct 1 - meaning the Ministry of Labour will intervene. Laid-off workers at a garment factory in Samut Sakhon have demanded their ex-employer speed up compensation payments after the textile company, which went bankrupt last month, said it will pay them in six months.

