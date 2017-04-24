Workers urge bankrupt factory to pay up
When British-Thai Synthetic Textile suddenly ceased operations, executives promised compensation to workers but not one baht before Oct 1 - meaning the Ministry of Labour will intervene. Laid-off workers at a garment factory in Samut Sakhon have demanded their ex-employer speed up compensation payments after the textile company, which went bankrupt last month, said it will pay them in six months.
