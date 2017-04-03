Woman, 60, killed in hit-and-run accident in Prachin Buri

A 60-year-old woman was found dead with her body badly crushed on a road in Prachin Buri's Si Mahapho district Saturday morning - the apparent victim of a hit-and-run by a truck. Pol Capt Preecha Julpho, an officer at Rabaophai police station, said Naree Mongkol was killed on the Kabin Buri-Si Mahapho road in Moo 12 village in Tambon Huawa in Si Mahapho district.

