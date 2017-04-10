Wedding: Singkort-Smith

Wedding: Singkort-Smith

The bride graduated from Samakkhi Wittaya High School in 1997 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting from Mukdahan Technology. She is the daughter of Langthom Singkort and the late Khwanriam Singkort , of Thailand.

Chicago, IL

