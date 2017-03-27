Wanted drug suspect arrested, assets ...

Wanted drug suspect arrested, assets seized

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

A major drug suspect wanted under a warrant has been arrested and his assets seized in Hat Yai district, police said. The arrest of Songklod "Dieo" Kaewsompong, 34, was made on Saturday in a raid on his house in Urbana Housing Estate on the road to Hat Yat airport in Khuan Lang Municipality of Hat Yai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,637 • Total comments across all topics: 280,018,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC