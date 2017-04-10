UUM Students Embark On Charity Work In Samut Prakan, Thailand
A total of 40 long distance learning programme students from Universiti Utara Malaysia Kuala Lumpur campus have embarked on a charity programme at a Muslim village in Phra Pradaeng, about 11 kilometres from Bangkok. The charity programme director, Shahrul Nizam Khalil said the students were involved in repairing houses as well as handing financial assistance, food and equipment to the poor and less fortunate villagers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar 17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC