UUM Students Embark On Charity Work I...

UUM Students Embark On Charity Work In Samut Prakan, Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

A total of 40 long distance learning programme students from Universiti Utara Malaysia Kuala Lumpur campus have embarked on a charity programme at a Muslim village in Phra Pradaeng, about 11 kilometres from Bangkok. The charity programme director, Shahrul Nizam Khalil said the students were involved in repairing houses as well as handing financial assistance, food and equipment to the poor and less fortunate villagers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,430 • Total comments across all topics: 280,348,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC