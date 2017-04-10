UUM Students Embark On Charity Work In Samut Prakan, Thailand

A total of 40 long distance learning programme students from Universiti Utara Malaysia Kuala Lumpur campus have embarked on a charity programme at a Muslim village in Phra Pradaeng, about 11 kilometres from Bangkok. The charity programme director, Shahrul Nizam Khalil said the students were involved in repairing houses as well as handing financial assistance, food and equipment to the poor and less fortunate villagers.

