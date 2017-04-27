Underage sex for RM126 scandal rocks ...

Underage sex for RM126 scandal rocks quiet northern town in Thailand

BANGKOK: A quiet northern town has been shocked by revelations that several government officials allegedly bought sex from underage girls for years. The abuse was uncovered when a former police informant found out late last year that her daughter was among a group of underage prostitutes.

