Two Britons killed in Surat Thani crash

19 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Rescue workers try to retrieve three British nationals, two of whom died shortly afterward, from the wreckage of a pickup truck following a crash with a trailer truck in Phanom district of Surat Thani on Friday night. SURAT THANI: A British man and his elderly father died and the man's mother was seriously hurt when their pickup truck crashed head-on with a trailer truck on a curve in Phanom district of this southern province on Friday night.

About Topix

