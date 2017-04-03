Tica ramps up Mice push

Thailand Incentive and Convention Association says it will make an aggressive push for the country to be a top destination for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions . President Sumate Sudasna said although Mice sentiment was muted during the mourning period late last year, it has recently been strong.

Chicago, IL

