Thailand's tourism industry in the best of health

Thailand has long attracted tourists, backpackers, business and leisure travelers to its shores, seeking a taste of the exotic in its wonderful food, idyllic beaches on its famous islands and breathtaking landscapes in its jungles and mountains. 2016 was an especially successful year for the Thai tourism industry, with the Kingdom welcoming a record 32.6 million international visitors and generating $71.8 billion USD in revenues, exceeding the initial government targets set at the start of the year.

