Thailand's tourism industry in the best of health
Thailand has long attracted tourists, backpackers, business and leisure travelers to its shores, seeking a taste of the exotic in its wonderful food, idyllic beaches on its famous islands and breathtaking landscapes in its jungles and mountains. 2016 was an especially successful year for the Thai tourism industry, with the Kingdom welcoming a record 32.6 million international visitors and generating $71.8 billion USD in revenues, exceeding the initial government targets set at the start of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar 17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC