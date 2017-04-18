Thailand's 'giraffe women' photographed in their home

Thailand's 'giraffe women': The colourful tribe who wear elaborate brass coils to lengthen their necks in a show of beauty The rings are added when girls are just five and continue to be added each year as a sign of femininity For centuries the women of the Kayan tribe have sported elaborate brass coils around their necks causing many to dub them the giraffe women. Contrary to their nickname, the tribe members actually have normal-sized necks.

