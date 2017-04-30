Thailand's Cultural Capital Chiang Mai gets extreme makeover as...
Thailand's legacy Chiang Mai tourism market has undergone a millennial transformation that is now tapping into a new base of travelers seeking authentic Thai experiences; last year over 4.6 million arrivals at the city's international gateway thrust the destination into a new light, as the passenger volume only trailed Phuket in terms of provincial airports in the country. According to C9 Hotelworks' latest market research Chiang Mai Hotel Market Overview much of the growth has been fueled by rising low-cost carriers, with 5,346 flights from Greater China last year.
