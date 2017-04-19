Thailand sends home Japanese fugitive...

Thailand sends home Japanese fugitive accused of bilking dozens out of millions

A Japanese woman wanted by police in Japan for illegally collecting a large amount of money with high interest rates was sent home from Thailand on Tuesday night. Setsuko Yamabe, 62, a native of Kumamoto Prefecture, was arrested for illegal stay by Thai immigration police on March 30 at a gas station in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.

