Thailand preparing colourful Songkran Splendours to celebrate Thai New Year 2017

Events Angelos Restanis - 04 April 2017, 00:12 As well as the Songkran Splendours: Amazing Songkran 2017, TAT is also supporting Thai New Year celebrations in 14 other areas of the kingdom. BANGKOK - Thailand is preparing a series of Songkran 2017 celebrations, which will take place across the kingdom during 1-23 April, 2017.

