Thailand: Late king's cremation and five-day funeral set for Oct - govt official

In this photo released by the Bureau of the Royal Household, Thai mourners pay their respects in front of royal urn containing the body of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Source: AP THAILAND'S late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be cremated on Oct 26, a government official said on Wednesday, adding that the king's funeral will take place over a five-day period.

