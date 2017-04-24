Thailand father films himself killing...

Thailand father films himself killing daughter on Facebook Live

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Police said the bodies of 21-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay and his daughter, 11-month-old Natalee, were found hanging at an abandoned construction site for a hotel Monday night after Wongtalay's wife reported them missing. According to the Phuket Gazette , Wongtalay streamed the brutal murder-suicide in a four-minute long video on Facebook Live under the name Tonkla Ja.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,277 • Total comments across all topics: 280,561,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC