Thailand father films himself killing daughter on Facebook Live

Police said the bodies of 21-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay and his daughter, 11-month-old Natalee, were found hanging at an abandoned construction site for a hotel Monday night after Wongtalay's wife reported them missing. According to the Phuket Gazette , Wongtalay streamed the brutal murder-suicide in a four-minute long video on Facebook Live under the name Tonkla Ja.

