Thai prosecutors to seek arrest warrant for Red Bull heir

Director-General of South Bangkok Prosecutor's Office Suthi Kittisupaporn talks to reporters at South Bangkok prosecutor's office in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Prosecutors in Bangkok say Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya has again asked for a meeting with them to be postponed, so further delaying attempts to lay charges against him in connection with a fatal hit and run accident more than four years ago.

