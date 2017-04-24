Thai mother saw daughter's Facebook Live murder

Jiranuch Trirat, a 22-year-old mother from Phuket, was left devastated after her boyfriend killed their 11-month old daughter and broadcast it on Facebook Live AFP/LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA PHUKET: The distraught Thai mother of a baby girl killed by her boyfriend in a murder he broadcast on Facebook Live has described the harrowing moment she stumbled across the video and rushed to alert police. The killing on Monday evening caused revulsion both in Thailand and around the world, sparking renewed debate about what can be done by social media giants to more quickly remove live broadcasts of violent crimes, suicides and murders.

