Thai man arrested for allegedly smuggling human semen into Laos

Customs officials searched Nithinon and found the tubes containing semen after they have spotted the man crossing the border several times carrying a large bag. BANGKOK: A Thai man was arrested at a customs checkpoint in Nong Khai for allegedly smuggling six tubes of semen from two men stored in a nitrogen freezing tank.

Chicago, IL

