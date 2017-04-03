Thai king signs constitution, paving ...

Thai king signs constitution, paving way for election

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun is seen on his way to the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2, 2016. Thailand's king signed a new constitution in a ceremony on Thursday, an essential step towards holding an election that the military government has promised to restore democracy after a 2014 coup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC