Thai army under fire over death

1 hr ago

SURAT THANI : Human rights campaigners condemned the fatal torture of a conscript at a military base in Surat Thani, while the Army admitted some commanders became too angry when punishing subordinates. Pictures of conscript Private Yuthinan Boonniam, who was hospitalised with a swollen face and bruises, were widely shared on social media, as this year's annual military draft proceeded.

