Teen prostitution found
Provincial Police Region 5 commissioner Poonsap Prasertsak has ordered witness protection for the mother and daughter, and moved the alleged police pimp out of the province so he cannot contact witnesses. The Department of Special Investigation is being urged to step in and probe a policeman involved in allegedly peddling a girl in Mae Hong Son to work as a prostitute and the state officials and politicians who patronised the service.
