Tackle filthy beaches with a tourist tax

11 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

It is a shame that so much trash, bottles and bottle caps is just discarded on Phuket's beaches without a second thought. I recently went snorkelling off Kata and saw more beer cans than fish! Why can't the local authority at least provide trashcans? People would use them.

