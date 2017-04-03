Sun at zenith over Thailand

The sun will be at zenith in Bangkok on April 27, although it may not be the hottest day due to various factors, a senior official at the Science and Technology Ministry's National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand said. During April-May, the sun will be at zenith in various provinces in Thailand starting from Yala's Betong district at 12.19pm on April 5 before moving upwards gradually, said NARIT deputy director Saran Poshyachinda.

