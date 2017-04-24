Stunt goes wrong as 'immortal' psychi...

Stunt goes wrong as 'immortal' psychic stabs himself in the heart

To prove his immortality, a psychic medium in Thailand died after he stabbed himself in the heart during an incompetently done act. Theprit Palee was performing a traditional dance in front of spectators in Chiang Mai, to honour the spirits of ancestors, when the sword he was using broke and pressed against his chest, killing him.

