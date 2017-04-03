Storms hit 13 provinces last week, one killed

Thirteen provinces were hit by summer storms between March 31 - April 7, in which 296 houses were damaged and one people killed, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department chief Chalerm Promlert said on Sunday. They were Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen and Loei in the Northeast; Phetchaburi, Saraburi, Samut Sakhon and Nonthaburi in the Central; and Chiang Mai, Uttaradit, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Kamphang Phet and Phayao in the North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.