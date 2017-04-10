Storms damage 100 homes in Ubon Ratchathani
About 100 homes in three districts of Ubon Ratchathani province were damaged by summer storms on Wednesday evening, prompting Governor Somsak Jangtrakul to instruct officials to inspect the damage and provide aid to residents on Thursday.
