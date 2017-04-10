Storm warnings for 35 provinces
Summer thunderstorms hit three districts in northern Nan province in the early hours of Thursday, damaging at least 200 houses. Storms hit three districts in Nan province in the early hours of Thursday, damaging more than 200 houses, as the weather office warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds in the North, Northeast, East and the Central Plains throughout Songkran.
