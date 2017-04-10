Storm topples power poles, causing bl...

Storm topples power poles, causing blackout in Phichit

Yesterday Read more: The Nation

A thunderstorm brought down 68 power poles in the Taphan Hin district of Phichit province on Friday night, leaving some 4,000 houses without power. The authorities said the storm felled 68 electricity poles on the Taphan Hin-Tapklaw Road between kilometre markers 70 to 76. The fallen poles blocked a part of the road, leaving only one lane open for traffic.

Chicago, IL

