Stolen plaque in Thailand a sign of a...

Stolen plaque in Thailand a sign of antidemocratic sentiment

It's a whodunit worthy of a Dan Brown novel: a small bronze plaque commemorating Thailand's 1932 revolution is ripped out from a very public place by parties unknown and substituted by one praising the Chakri Dynasty, whose 10th king took the throne in December. A disinclination by the authorities to find those responsible adds another element of mystery.

Chicago, IL

