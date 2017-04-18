Southern Thailand attacks reflect ten...

Southern Thailand attacks reflect tension over peace talks, conflict monitor says

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A string of gun and grenade attacks in southern Thailand that killed two people reflects tension over talks aimed at ending violence there, a conflict monitoring group said on Thursday, warning against similar attacks in future. Military personnel inspect a site of an attack at the Saba Yoi district, in the troubled southern province of Songkhla, Thailand April 20, 2017.

Chicago, IL

