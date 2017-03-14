South braces for storms, Pattaya flooded

Residents of the southern provinces have been warned to brace for possible heavy rain from today until Wednesday while thundershowers and gusty winds will prevail in the North, the Central Plains and the East. In its forecast on Saturday, the Meteorology Department said summer thunderstorms ware likely to weaken in the upper part of the country.

