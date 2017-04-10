Songkran storms warning for upper Tha...

Songkran storms warning for upper Thailand

Another high pressure zone from China is moving into upper Thailand, bringing hot weather with summer thunderstorms, gusty winds and even hail during April 12-15, according to the 5am forecast by the Meteorological Department.

