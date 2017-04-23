Songkran Festival marked in Thailand

Songkran Festival marked in Thailand

A model joins in a carnival procession to celebrate the Songkran Festival in Phra Pradaeng District of central Thailand's Samut Prakan Province, April 23, 2017. Home to most of Thailand's Mon ethnic communities, the district of Phra Pradaeng in Samut Prakan Province follows its own tradition of celebrating Songkran Festival, also known as the Water Festival, with carnival processions being held across the streets in addition to water splashing commonly seen elsewhere.

