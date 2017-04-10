Songkran celebrations across Thailand
People throughout the country, from Bangkok to the violence-prone southern region, the highlands of the North and rice fields of Isan, celebrated the traditional New Year on Thursday. A highlight in Bangkok was the public square at City Hall near the Giant Swing, where residents flocked to to pay respects to the highly venerated Phra Buddha Sihing statue and offer alms to 191 monks.
