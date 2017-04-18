Smuggler caught with six vials of hum...

Smuggler caught with six vials of human semen in Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

American Airlines suspends flight attendant 'for whacking mother with a stroller while she holds her twin babies and reduces her to tears' - then is filmed challenging a passenger to a FIGHT EXCLUSIVE: Runaway teacher and student, 15, spent 10 days at clothing-optional California commune pretending to be married John, 44, and Joanna, 24, and had sex on filthy mattress - but quit because of 'Christian beliefs' before arrest WikiLeaks releases CIA manual on how to turn a Samsung TV into a secret microphone as the US prepares to charge Assange The seven things everyone - from students to working mothers - should do every day BEFORE 7am The moment a heroic dog owner was mauled by two pit bulls as he saved his Jack Russell terrier from them How the Queen Mother was even thirstier and more irrepressible than we thought and once announced: 'I still find the Germans beastly' Colorado Governor is ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,482,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC