Six men arrested after Chumphon drug seizure

Police arrested six suspected members of a transnational drug-trafficking ring following Friday's seizure of yaba pills worth Bt250 million in Chumphon's Pathiu district. The drugs were smuggled from Myanmar into Thailand en route to Malaysia, Provincial Police Region 8 chief Lt-General Thesa Siriwatho told a press conference on Monday.

