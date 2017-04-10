Seven teens arrested after molestatio...

Seven teens arrested after molestation video clip goes viral

12 hrs ago

Samut Prakan police arrested seven teenagers for allegedly molesting two teenage girls after the video clip of their action went viral. The clip, which was posted on a popular Facebook page, showed the young men surrounding two teenage girls on a motorcycle and putting wet powder on them before groping their breasts.

Chicago, IL

