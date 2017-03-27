Separatist goal 'a joke'

Doonloh Wae-mano was selected as the supreme leader of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional at a secret meeting at the Madrasah Al-Da'wah Islamiyah in Malaysia last month. Authorities have dismissed as nonsense a fresh move by some members of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional separatist movement seeking to "declare independence" from Thailand in 15 years.

