'Sense of panic' among police as customers of child-prostitution ring identified

So many Mae Hong Son bureaucrats were connected to a child-prostitution ring that if all everyone was arrested, the province's bureaucratic work would be disrupted, a source inside the Mae Hong Son Police has said. Meanwhile, Pol Lt-General Poonsap Prasertsak, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 5, yesterday said the latest progress in the investigation into child prostitution in Mae Hong Son would result in arrest warrants being issued for seven or eight suspects, including police officers, teachers and panderers.

