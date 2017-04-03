SAVANT Vela Hotel Bangkok to Open Nov...

SAVANT Vela Hotel Bangkok to Open November 2017

14 hrs ago

Owned by Vela Hotels Co., Ltd., an owner and developer of mixed use real estate projects in Thailand, SAVANT Vela Hotel - Bangkok will open in November 2017 and marks CHG's second property in Bangkok and first SAVANT hotel in Southeast Asia. Cachet Hospitality Group announced yesterday the debut of its brand, SAVANT Hotel, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Chicago, IL

