SAM arranging debt collection unit
Sukhumvit Asset Management , a wholly owned bad-asset management firm under the Financial Institutions Development Fund, is seeking central bank approval to dip its toes into debt collection service for consumer loans. The Bank of Thailand is in the process of setting up criteria for SAM's tentative business, expected to be completed in May, while SAM forms a new operational unit for debt collection services with a focus on credit card and personal loans, said Niyot Masavisut, SAM's senior executive vice-president and acting president.
