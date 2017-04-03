Repairs of fire-damaged Bang Phli bridge begin

Repair works of a fire-gutted section of a bridge on Bang Na-Trat Highway in Bang Phli district began on Thursday and residents living under the bridge were asked to move out in 15 days or face legal action. One lane of the outbound Bang Na-Trat Highway, about 1km to the bridge across Khlong Chuat Lak Khao, was declared off-limits for vehicles weighing more than 12.5 tonnes.

