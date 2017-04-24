Released murderer nabbed dealing meth in Hat Yai

A man previously convicted of murder and his girlfriend, the former wife of a policeman, were arrested on Tuesday in Hay Yai district with 128,000 methamphetamine pills and 25.27 grammes of crystal methamphetamine in their possession. The arrest and drug seizure were made during a raid on house No.109/11 in Soi Kaeophormthong in the Hat Yai Municipality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.