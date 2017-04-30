Realty in Thon Buri set to grow

5 hrs ago

THE PROPERTY market in Bangkok's Thon Buri area is poised for growth due to its population density and the near-completion of the extension of the mass-transit system into the area, according to research by Plus Property Co, a property-agency arm of Sansiri. The research found that demand for condominiums near the planned train stations in the Phetkasem-Bang Khae zone had grown over the past five years, with supply growing accordingly.

Chicago, IL

